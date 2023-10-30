For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Connor Bedard a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

Bedard has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Bedard has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

