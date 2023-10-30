When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jarred Tinordi score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Tinordi stats and insights

  • Tinordi is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Tinordi has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

