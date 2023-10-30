Zach LaVine and his Chicago Bulls teammates match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 118-102 loss to the Pistons (his previous action) LaVine posted 51 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on LaVine's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-114)

Over 25.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Over 3.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+110)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the league last year, giving up 119.5 points per contest.

The Pacers were the 28th-ranked team in the NBA last season, allowing 45.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pacers allowed 26.4 per contest last season, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Pacers allowed 12.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, 17th in the league.

Zach LaVine vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 38 42 4 4 5 0 0 2/15/2023 43 35 11 7 4 1 0 1/24/2023 38 14 3 4 0 0 0 10/26/2022 35 28 6 5 6 0 1

