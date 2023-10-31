Corbin Carroll and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers square off at Chase Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:03 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He's also stolen 54 bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.506 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Oct. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 1-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Phillies Oct. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .258/.333/.497 so far this year.

Walker brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.348/.478 on the year.

Semien will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three walks and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .327/.390/.623 slash line so far this year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 30 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-4 3 1 2 4 0 at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Astros Oct. 22 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0

