The World Series resumes Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers live on FOX from Chase Field. The Rangers would take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a Game 4 win, while the Rangers hope to tie the series up heading into Game 5. Andrew Heaney will get the starting nod for the Rangers, while the Diamondbacks will send out Joe Mantiply.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average one home run per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 166 total home runs.

Arizona is 17th in baseball with a .408 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks are 13th in the majors with a .250 batting average.

Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total).

The Diamondbacks' .322 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game to rank fourth in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.324).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 577 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Mantiply (2-2 with a 4.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without surrendering a hit.

He is looking to keep a streak of four games without surrendering an earned run alive.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Heaney (10-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing one hit.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Heaney has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers L 3-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joe Mantiply Andrew Heaney 11/1/2023 Rangers - Home - -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Andrew Heaney Joe Mantiply 11/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

