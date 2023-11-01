At American Airlines Center on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bulls vs. Mavericks matchup.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Bulls vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-5.5) 225.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Mavericks Additional Info

Bulls vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks had a +6 scoring differential last season, putting up 114.2 points per game (16th in league) and conceding 114.1 (16th in NBA).

The Bulls' +106 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 113.1 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while giving up 111.8 per outing (seventh in the league).

The teams combined to score 227.3 points per game last season, 1.8 more points than the point total for this matchup.

Combined, these teams surrendered 225.9 points per contest last year, 0.4 more points than the total for this game.

Dallas covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Chicago compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread last season.

Bulls and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +12500 +5000 - Mavericks +2800 +1200 -

