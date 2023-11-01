The Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1), including Connor Bedard (11 goals), are at home versus the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, December 9, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Chicago games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Blues H 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Capitals H 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Oilers A 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Kraken A 10:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Canucks H 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Avalanche H 8:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Canadiens H 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Blues A 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Jets H 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Stars A 8:00 PM

Chicago's next matchup information

  • Opponent: St. Louis Blues
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: United Center
  • Broadcast: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

Top Chicago players

  • Bedard: 11 goals and 10 assists
  • Philipp Kurashev: five goals and nine assists
  • Jason Dickinson: eight goals and five assists
  • Arvid Soderblom: 2-8-1 record, .884 save percentage, 40 goals allowed

