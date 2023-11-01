Buy Tickets for Chicago Bulls NBA Games
The Chicago Bulls, with a record of 8-14, and DeMar DeRozan (21.9 points per game) next play the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Friday, December 8 at 8:30 PM ET, as the 2023-24 campaign carries on.
Upcoming Chicago games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Spurs
|A
|8:30 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Bucks
|A
|8:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 12
|Nuggets
|H
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 14
|Heat
|A
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Heat
|A
|8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|76ers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Lakers
|H
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Spurs
|H
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Cavaliers
|H
|8:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 26
|Hawks
|H
|8:00 PM
Chicago's next matchup information
- Opponent: San Antonio Spurs
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Frost Bank Center
- Broadcast: BSSW, NBCS-CHI
- Favorite: Chicago -2.5
- Total: 224.5 points
Top Chicago players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|DeMar DeRozan
|20
|21.9
|3.5
|4.8
|0.9
|0.8
|45.3% (153-338)
|37.3% (19-51)
|Nikola Vucevic
|22
|15.8
|10.0
|3.2
|0.9
|0.7
|45.4% (148-326)
|26.0% (20-77)
|Coby White
|22
|15.2
|3.4
|4.3
|0.9
|0.3
|42.4% (117-276)
|40.4% (63-156)
|Alex Caruso
|19
|9.8
|3.4
|2.3
|1.3
|0.8
|54.2% (65-120)
|47.8% (32-67)
|Patrick Williams
|22
|8.0
|4.1
|1.2
|1.0
|1.0
|41.1% (65-158)
|32.4% (22-68)
