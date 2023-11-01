Just because you're relaxing on the sofa watching the Chicago Bears game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for Cole Kmet and the Bears with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Cole Kmet 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 46 419 196 5 9.1

Kmet Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 7 Raiders 0 0 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10 10 79 0 Week 9 @Saints 8 6 55 2 Week 10 Panthers 7 5 45 0

Cole Kmet's Next Game

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Lions -7.5

Lions -7.5 Over/Under: 48 points

