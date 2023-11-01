Are your weekends structured around watching D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears? Then make sure that on gameday you're dressed properly for the occasion, with officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Check out additional details on the newest gear below, plus take a peek at Moore's updated numbers and trends.

Head to Fanatics to buy D.J. Moore and Bears jerseys and other gear!

D.J. Moore 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
71 52 793 347 5 15.3

Watch the Bears in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Moore Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0
Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0
Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1
Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1
Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3
Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0
Week 7 Raiders 9 8 54 0
Week 8 @Chargers 6 4 55 0
Week 9 @Saints 5 3 44 0
Week 10 Panthers 9 5 58 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

D.J. Moore's Next Game

  • Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19, 2023
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Favorite: Lions -7.5
  • Over/Under: 48 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.