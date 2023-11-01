Where to Get D'Onta Foreman Bears Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't be a fair-weather fan of D'Onta Foreman and the Chicago Bears. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with Foreman's updated stats, can be found below.
D'Onta Foreman 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|86
|367
|3
|4.3
|13
|9
|55
|1
Foreman Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|5
|16
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|15
|65
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|16
|89
|2
|3
|31
|1
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|20
|83
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|21
|80
|1
|2
|12
|0
D'Onta Foreman's Next Game
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Lions -7.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
