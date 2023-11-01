Drake (5-3) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Friday, December 8 at 12:00 PM ET, at home against the North Dakota State Bison.

Upcoming Drake games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 North Dakota State H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Creighton H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 North Dakota A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Southern Illinois A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Indiana State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Evansville H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Valparaiso A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 UIC A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Belmont H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Murray State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Bradley A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Illinois State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Northern Iowa A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Bradley H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Illinois State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Drake's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Dakota State Bison
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Knapp Center

Top Drake players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Katie Dinnebier 8 19.8 3.6 4.9 2.6 0.0 53.8% (49-91) 36.7% (11-30)
Grace Berg 8 16.4 4.9 2.9 0.6 0.4 49.5% (45-91) 40.0% (12-30)
Taylor McAulay 8 11.6 3.0 2.6 1.9 0.6 46.1% (35-76) 30.3% (10-33)
Anna Miller 8 10.6 8.5 1.8 1.1 2.4 42.3% (33-78) 10.0% (2-20)
Courtney Becker 8 7.5 7.3 2.0 1.3 0.5 66.7% (26-39) 50.0% (4-8)

