Iowa team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Caitlin Clark 8 29.6 6.4 7.5 2.0 0.1 Kate Martin 8 10.4 5.6 2.3 0.8 0.8 Sharon Goodman 8 10.3 4.5 0.4 0.4 0.6 Hannah Stuelke 6 12.7 6.7 0.8 0.8 0.2 Molly Davis 8 6.1 3.0 3.4 0.5 0.1 Sydney Affolter 8 5.6 6.5 1.5 1.5 0.3 Gabbie Marshall 8 5.0 1.0 1.8 1.3 0.0 Addison O'Grady 7 5.1 3.0 1.1 0.3 0.6 Taylor McCabe 6 5.8 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 Kylie Feuerbach 8 3.5 1.6 0.5 0.5 0.1

Iowa season stats

Iowa has put together a 7-1 record on the season so far.

The Hawkeyes are 2-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 4-0 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 9 against the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 64) in the RPI, Iowa secured its best win of the season, an 80-76 victory at a neutral site.

The Hawkeyes have won two of three games (66.7% win percentage) this year versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Iowa has four games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Iowa games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Bowling Green H 1:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Iowa State A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Wisconsin A 2:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Cleveland State N 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Loyola Chicago H 6:00 PM

