Iowa State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tamin Lipsey 7 15.1 6.0 5.7 2.9 0.0 Milan Momcilovic 7 14.1 2.7 0.7 0.7 0.3 Keshon Gilbert 7 13.9 4.4 3.1 1.9 0.0 Curtis Jones 7 8.6 3.4 2.7 1.7 0.0 Robert Jones 7 8.4 5.1 0.7 1.4 1.1 Tre King 7 8.1 5.6 1.0 1.4 0.1 Omaha Biliew 7 3.7 2.3 0.4 0.7 0.1 Jackson Paveletzke 7 3.3 1.0 0.7 0.1 0.0 Demarion Watson 6 2.5 1.8 0.2 0.7 0.5 Hason Ward 3 4.7 4.0 1.0 1.3 1.3

Iowa State season stats

This season, Iowa State has a 5-2 record so far.

When it comes to its signature win this season, Iowa State beat the VCU Rams on November 23. The final score was 68-64.

The Cyclones are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

There are 23 games left on Iowa State's schedule in 2023-24, and nine are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Iowa State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 DePaul A 8:30 PM Thu, Dec 7 Iowa H 7:30 PM Sun, Dec 10 Prairie View A&M H 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Florida A&M H 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Eastern Illinois H 8:00 PM

