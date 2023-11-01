A matchup at home versus the Iowa Hawkeyes is coming up for the Iowa State Cyclones (6-2), on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Iowa State Cyclones in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Iowa State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Iowa H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 10 Prairie View A&M H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Florida A&M H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Eastern Illinois H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 New Hampshire H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Oklahoma A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Houston H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Oklahoma State H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 BYU A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Kansas State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Kansas H 1:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Baylor A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Texas A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 TCU H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 13 Cincinnati A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Iowa State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPNU
  • Favorite: Iowa State -7.5
  • Total: 152.5 points

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Iowa State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Iowa State players

Shop for Iowa State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tamin Lipsey 8 15.1 6.5 6.3 3.0 0.0 49.4% (43-87) 36.0% (9-25)
Keshon Gilbert 8 14.8 4.3 3.6 2.0 0.0 48.7% (38-78) 27.8% (5-18)
Milan Momcilovic 8 13.6 3.0 0.9 0.6 0.5 46.8% (37-79) 44.7% (21-47)
Tre King 8 10.1 5.5 1.3 1.5 0.1 59.3% (32-54) 0.0% (0-4)
Robert Jones 8 8.9 4.8 0.8 1.3 1.0 71.4% (30-42) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.