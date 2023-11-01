Iowa State's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Cyclones are currently 4-4) on Sunday, December 10 at 6:00 PM ET, at home versus the North Dakota State Bison.

Upcoming Iowa State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 North Dakota State H 6:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Troy H 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Northern Iowa H 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Oklahoma State A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Kansas H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 BYU A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 West Virginia H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Baylor H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Texas Tech A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 TCU H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Kansas A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 West Virginia A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Oklahoma State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UCF A 12:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Oklahoma H 7:00 PM

Iowa State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Dakota State Bison
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Top Iowa State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Audi Crooks 8 15.9 5.4 0.8 0.3 0.5 63.3% (50-79) 50.0% (1-2)
Addy Brown 8 14.3 7.5 5.4 0.5 0.6 54.1% (46-85) 38.2% (13-34)
Nyamer Diew 8 10.5 4.6 2.0 0.3 0.9 41.6% (32-77) 32.3% (10-31)
Kelsey Joens 8 7.8 5.5 2.8 1.8 0.3 33.3% (20-60) 34.1% (14-41)
Hannah Belanger 8 7.8 2.1 3.9 0.1 0.5 33.3% (22-66) 31.9% (15-47)

