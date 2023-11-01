Buy Tickets for Iowa State Cyclones Women's Basketball Games
Iowa State's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Cyclones are currently 4-4) on Sunday, December 10 at 6:00 PM ET, at home versus the North Dakota State Bison.
Upcoming Iowa State games
Iowa State's next matchup information
- Opponent: North Dakota State Bison
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum
Top Iowa State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Audi Crooks
|8
|15.9
|5.4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.5
|63.3% (50-79)
|50.0% (1-2)
|Addy Brown
|8
|14.3
|7.5
|5.4
|0.5
|0.6
|54.1% (46-85)
|38.2% (13-34)
|Nyamer Diew
|8
|10.5
|4.6
|2.0
|0.3
|0.9
|41.6% (32-77)
|32.3% (10-31)
|Kelsey Joens
|8
|7.8
|5.5
|2.8
|1.8
|0.3
|33.3% (20-60)
|34.1% (14-41)
|Hannah Belanger
|8
|7.8
|2.1
|3.9
|0.1
|0.5
|33.3% (22-66)
|31.9% (15-47)
