Where to Get Justin Fields Bears Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Do you live and breathe all things Chicago Bears? Then take off that ketchup-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your pride for Justin Fields and the Bears. For more details, including updated stats for Fields, continue scrolling.
Head to Fanatics to buy Justin Fields and Bears jerseys and other gear!
Justin Fields 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|100
|162
|61.7%
|1,201
|11
|6
|7.4
|47
|237
|1
Watch the Bears in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Fields Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|24
|37
|216
|1
|1
|9
|59
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|16
|29
|211
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|11
|22
|99
|1
|1
|11
|47
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|28
|35
|335
|4
|1
|4
|25
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|15
|29
|282
|4
|0
|11
|57
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|6
|10
|58
|0
|1
|8
|46
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Justin Fields' Next Game
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Lions -7.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.