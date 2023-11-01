The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Bulls vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 123 - Bulls 107

Bulls vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 5.5)

Mavericks (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-15.7)

Mavericks (-15.7) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls averaged 113.1 points per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) last season, while giving up 111.8 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

Last year Chicago grabbed 42.4 rebounds per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and gave up 43.3 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).

Last year the Bulls ranked 20th in the league in assists, delivering 24.5 per game.

Chicago committed 12.7 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league). It forced 14.2 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Bulls struggled to sink three-pointers, ranking second-worst in the league with 10.4 threes made per game. They ranked 16th with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown last season.

