Montez Sweat 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 34 10.0 6.5 0 2

Sweat Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cardinals 1.5 2.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 1.5 1.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Bears 1.5 1.0 6 0 1 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 1.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 1.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 10 Panthers 0.0 0.0 0 0 0

Montez Sweat's Next Game

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX

Lions -7.5

Lions -7.5 Over/Under: 48 points

