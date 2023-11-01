Patrick Williams will take the court for the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Dallas Mavericks.

Williams, in his most recent game, had nine points in a 112-105 win over the Pacers.

In this piece we'll break down Williams' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Mavericks gave up 114.1 points per game last season, 16th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Mavericks were 22nd in the league last year, conceding 44.7 per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 24.9 per game.

The Mavericks allowed 11.1 made 3-pointers per contest last season, best in the NBA in that category.

Patrick Williams vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 37 23 8 2 3 2 2 12/10/2022 30 16 3 3 4 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.