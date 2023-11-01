The contests in a Wednesday soccer lineup sure to please include the African Football League Soccer match featuring Espérance de Tunis playing Wydad.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch African Football League Soccer: Espérance de Tunis vs Wydad

  • League: African Football League Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah State vs Boise State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch African Football League Soccer: Al-Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns

  • League: African Football League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch African Football League Soccer: Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns

  • League: African Football League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: San Diego State vs Colorado State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLS: Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United

  • League: MLS
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Liga de Quito vs CD Universidad Católica

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: North Carolina vs Virginia Tech

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Pittsburgh vs Louisville

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.