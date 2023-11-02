ACC Games Today: How to Watch ACC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Week 10 college football schedule features eight games involving teams from the ACC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
ACC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Duke Blue Devils
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 3
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina Tar Heels
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|The CW
|Virginia Tech Hokies at Louisville Cardinals
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
