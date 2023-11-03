The Chicago Bulls (2-3) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES.

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

NBCS-CHI and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 115 - Bulls 112

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)

Nets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-3.6)

Nets (-3.6) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.6

Bulls Performance Insights

With 105.4 points per game on offense, the Bulls rank 25th in the NBA. At the other end, they cede 112.8 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

Chicago is pulling down 42.6 boards per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 48.2 rebounds per contest (24th-ranked).

Looking at assists, the Bulls are putting up just 19.6 assists per game (second-worst in league).

Chicago is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking fourth-best in the league with 12.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 16.2 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-pointers, the Bulls are struggling, as they rank third-worst in the league in threes made (9.6 per game) and fourth-worst in three-point percentage (30.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.