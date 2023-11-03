On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (0-1) play the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES.

Bulls vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, YES

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic averaged 17.6 points, 11 boards and 3.2 assists last season.

Last season, DeMar DeRozan recorded an average of 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Zach LaVine's stats last season included 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He sank 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Patrick Williams' numbers last season were 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He made 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Torrey Craig's numbers last season were 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He made 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges put up 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season.

Royce O'Neale's numbers last season were 8.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.6% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.5% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 41.2% from the field.

Ben Simmons' stats last season were 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 56.6% from the floor.

Bulls vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bulls Nets 113.1 Points Avg. 113.4 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 49% Field Goal % 48.7% 36.1% Three Point % 37.8%

