Men's Moselle Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 183-ranked Hugo Grenier and No. 229 Mate Valkusz will be squaring off at Les Arenes de Metz in Metz, France.
Moselle Open Info
- Tournament: Moselle Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: November 4
- TV:
- Venue: Les Arenes de Metz
- Location: Metz, France
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the Moselle Open?
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Matteo Martineau vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Mpetshi Perricard (-200)
|Martineau (+150)
|Jan Choinski vs. Mathias Bourgue
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:00 AM ET
|Bourgue (-150)
|Choinski (+110)
|Hugo Grenier vs. Mate Valkusz
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:30 AM ET
|Grenier (-275)
|Valkusz (+195)
|Michael Geerts vs. Calvin Hemery
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:30 AM ET
|Hemery (-210)
|Geerts (+155)
|Harold Mayot vs. Peter Gojowczyk
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:50 AM ET
|Mayot (-275)
|Gojowczyk (+195)
|Tom Paris vs. Ugo Blanchet
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:50 AM ET
|Blanchet (-300)
|Paris (+210)
|Dan Added vs. Abedallah Shelbayh
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:10 AM ET
|Shelbayh (-165)
|Added (+125)
|Gijs Brouwer vs. Mikalai Haliak
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:10 AM ET
|Brouwer (-650)
|Haliak (+375)
