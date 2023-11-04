The Florida Panthers (5-3-1) will visit the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) on Saturday, with the Panthers coming off a win and the Blackhawks off a defeat.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in for the Panthers-Blackhawks game on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 32 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 19th in the NHL.

With 19 goals (2.1 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.4 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (19 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 9 4 2 6 3 6 37.7% Corey Perry 9 2 4 6 2 0 - Ryan Donato 9 2 2 4 5 9 42.1% Nick Foligno 9 1 3 4 2 6 58.1% Seth Jones 9 0 4 4 8 2 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 23 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL play.

The Panthers rank 26th in the NHL with 24 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 21 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players