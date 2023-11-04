Bulls vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (5-1) are favored (by 9.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 216.5.
Bulls vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|216.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 216.5 points in four of six outings.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 217.8-point total on average, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Chicago has covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.
- The Bulls have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.
- Chicago has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Bulls vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|3
|50%
|113.2
|218.9
|105.3
|217.5
|226.2
|Bulls
|4
|66.7%
|105.7
|218.9
|112.2
|217.5
|221
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls average just 0.4 more points per game (105.7) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (105.3).
- When it scores more than 105.3 points, Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|1-5
|0-0
|2-4
|Nuggets
|3-3
|0-0
|1-5
Bulls vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Bulls
|Nuggets
|105.7
|113.2
|26
|17
|1-1
|3-0
|1-1
|3-0
|112.2
|105.3
|16
|4
|1-2
|1-2
|2-1
|3-0
