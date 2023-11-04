Will Connor Bedard Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 4?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Connor Bedard score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bedard stats and insights
- Bedard has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Bedard averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
