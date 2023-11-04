The Chicago Blackhawks, Connor Bedard among them, face the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at United Center. Looking to wager on Bedard's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Bedard vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:45 per game on the ice, is -5.

Bedard has a goal in four of nine contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in six of nine games this season, Bedard has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Bedard has had an assist twice this year in nine games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Bedard goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bedard has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bedard Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.