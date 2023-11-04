Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Week 10 slate that includes a lot of thrilling matchups, fans from Iowa should tune in to see the Kansas Jayhawks versus the Iowa State Cyclones.
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
Drake Bulldogs at Marist Red Foxes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Western Illinois Leathernecks at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: UNI-Dome
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Favorite: Iowa (-5)
No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa State (-3)
