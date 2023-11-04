Big 12 foes meet when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) and the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State ranks 104th in total offense this year (337.8 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 337.8 yards allowed per game. Kansas' offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 35.8 points per contest (18th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 89th by allowing 28.1 points per game.

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Iowa State Kansas 337.8 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.1 (36th) 326.4 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.6 (86th) 122.9 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.6 (12th) 214.9 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.5 (66th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has recorded 1,702 yards (212.8 ypg) on 142-of-236 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has racked up 353 yards on 73 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 71 times for 276 yards (34.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has hauled in 28 receptions for 512 yards (64.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jaylin Noel has reeled in 42 passes while averaging 48.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Benjamin Brahmer's 17 grabs have yielded 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has compiled 1,131 yards (141.4 per game) while completing 60.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 155 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 115 times for 771 yards (96.4 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has piled up 80 carries and totaled 488 yards with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 403 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Mason Fairchild has caught 21 passes and compiled 317 receiving yards (39.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has racked up 296 reciving yards (37.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

