Big 12 action pits the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) against the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa State vs. Kansas matchup.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Kansas Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-2.5) 54.5 -145 +120 FanDuel Iowa State (-2.5) 53.5 -142 +118

Week 10 Odds

Iowa State vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Iowa State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Cyclones have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Kansas has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

The Jayhawks have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big 12 +2500

