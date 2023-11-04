Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is the setting for the Iowa Hawkeyes' (6-2) matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (4-4) on November 4, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET.

While Iowa ranks worst in the FBS in total offense with 232.4 yards per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 19th-best (313.8 yards per game allowed). Northwestern is posting 21.8 points per contest on offense this season (107th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 26.0 points per game (72nd-ranked) on defense.

Keep reading to find out the info on how to watch this game on Peacock.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Iowa vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Iowa Northwestern 232.4 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.4 (125th) 313.8 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.4 (44th) 115.9 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.8 (123rd) 116.5 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.6 (92nd) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 11 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 505 passing yards for Iowa, completing 51.1% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has 472 rushing yards on 86 carries with one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson has been handed the ball 74 times this year and racked up 278 yards (34.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has collected 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has caught 10 passes while averaging 16.4 yards per game.

Diante Vines has compiled 10 grabs for 125 yards, an average of 15.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant leads Northwestern with 926 yards on 95-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has rushed for 346 yards on 93 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Brendan Sullivan has collected 136 yards (on 59 carries) with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz has registered 30 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 474 (59.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has put up a 385-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 31 passes on 53 targets.

Joseph Himon II's 11 grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 203 yards (25.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa or Northwestern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.