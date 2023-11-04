Iowa vs. Northwestern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is the setting for the Iowa Hawkeyes' (6-2) matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (4-4) on November 4, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on Peacock. The Hawkeyes are favored by 5 points in the game. The over/under in this outing is 31 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Northwestern matchup.
Iowa vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Iowa vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-5)
|31
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-4.5)
|31.5
|-205
|+168
Iowa vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Iowa has compiled a 4-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point favorites.
- Northwestern has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
