Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is the setting as the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) match up with the Northwestern Wildcats (4-4) on November 4, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on Peacock. The Hawkeyes are a 5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is set at 30.5 points for the outing.

While Iowa ranks worst in the FBS in total offense with 232.4 yards per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 19th-best (313.8 yards per game allowed). Northwestern ranks 13th-worst in total yards per game (307.4), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 51st in the FBS with 351.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Iowa vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Iowa vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -5 -115 -105 30.5 -110 -110 -210 +170

Iowa Recent Performance

The Hawkeyes have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, registering 218.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-121-worst). They've been more competent on defense, giving up 302 total yards per game (30th).

While the Hawkeyes have ranked -90-worst in points per game over the last three contests (15), they rank 11th-best on the defensive side of the ball (10.7 points allowed) during that time frame.

Iowa has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, producing 87.7 passing yards per game over that stretch (-124-worst). It has been more competent on the other side of the ball, allowing 200.3 passing yards per game (106th-ranked).

The last three games have seen the Hawkeyes' rushing offense play poorly, ranking -21-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (130.7 per game). They rank 47th defensively (101.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

Over their past three games, the Hawkeyes have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Iowa's past three games have not hit the over.

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa has posted a 4-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point favorites.

Out of Iowa's eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

Iowa has put together a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

Iowa has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter.

The Hawkeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this contest.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has thrown for 505 yards (63.1 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 51.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has 472 rushing yards on 86 carries with one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson has collected 278 yards on 74 carries, scoring two times.

Erick All has hauled in 21 catches for 299 yards (37.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Luke Lachey has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 131 yards so far this campaign.

Diante Vines' 10 grabs have turned into 125 yards and one touchdown.

Joe Evans leads the team with three sacks, and also has seven TFL and 28 tackles.

Jay Higgins, Iowa's leading tackler, has 88 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Sebastian Castro has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 36 tackles, five TFL, and three passes defended.

