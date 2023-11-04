When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Isaak Phillips light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 16 games last season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Phillips produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 6.3% of them.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Panthers conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league action.

The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

