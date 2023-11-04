Nick Foligno will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Chicago Blackhawks meet the Florida Panthers at United Center. Looking to wager on Foligno's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nick Foligno vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno's plus-minus this season, in 17:03 per game on the ice, is -2.

In one of nine games this year, Foligno has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Foligno has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of nine games this season, Foligno has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Foligno has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Foligno going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 9 Games 11 4 Points 3 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

