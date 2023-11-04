The Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3) hit the road for an MVFC clash against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-8) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the UNI-Dome.

Northern Iowa is compiling 24.4 points per game on offense (66th in the FCS), and ranks 53rd on defense with 25.5 points allowed per game. Western Illinois has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking ninth-worst in total offense (252.1 total yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (485.4 total yards allowed per game).

Northern Iowa vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Northern Iowa vs. Western Illinois Key Statistics

Northern Iowa Western Illinois 372.4 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.1 (120th) 341.1 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.4 (125th) 105.1 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 53 (128th) 267.3 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.1 (69th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has 2,115 yards passing for Northern Iowa, completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 293 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson has piled up 287 yards on 61 attempts, scoring three times.

Sam Schnee's leads his squad with 729 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has put up a 294-yard season so far, hauling in 26 passes on 26 targets.

Sergio Morancy's 19 grabs are good enough for 294 yards and one touchdown.

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has racked up 1,557 yards (194.6 ypg) while completing 59.8% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Ludovick Choquette has rushed for 233 yards on 60 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Seth Glatz has run for 213 yards across 64 attempts.

Jaylin Jackson paces his squad with 386 receiving yards on 37 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jay Parker has put together a 320-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 27 targets.

Donald McKinney's 22 catches (on 18 targets) have netted him 262 yards (32.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

