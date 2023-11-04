Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) are 3-point favorites on the road versus the Clemson Tigers (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each team has a stingy passing defense, with the Fighting Irish third in the country against the pass, and the Tigers ninth. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Notre Dame vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-3)
|44.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-3)
|45.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Boston College vs Syracuse
Notre Dame vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Notre Dame is 6-2-1 ATS this season.
- The Fighting Irish have covered the spread six times this season (6-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Clemson has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.
Notre Dame & Clemson 2023 Futures Odds
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.