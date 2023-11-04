The Florida Panthers (5-3-1) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) at United Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL. The Panthers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off an 8-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final result of Panthers 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-200)

Panthers (-200) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a record of 3-6 this season and are 1-0-1 in overtime matchups.

Chicago has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have earned six points in their four games with three or more goals scored.

Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has recorded four points from those matchups.

Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Blackhawks finished 2-5-0 in those contests (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 25th 2.67 Goals Scored 2.11 29th 6th 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.56 27th 5th 33.4 Shots 26.3 30th 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 34 26th 26th 12.12% Power Play % 9.09% 31st 26th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 8th

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

