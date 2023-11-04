The Chicago Blackhawks, including Seth Jones, are in action Saturday versus the Florida Panthers at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Jones' props? Here is some information to help you.

Seth Jones vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Jones Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Jones has averaged 25:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Through nine games this season, Jones has yet to score a goal.

In four of nine games this year, Jones has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In four of nine games this season, Jones has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that Jones hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jones has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jones Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 9 Games 2 4 Points 0 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

