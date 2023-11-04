Will Tyler Johnson Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 4?
Can we anticipate Tyler Johnson finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Florida Panthers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Johnson has scored one goal on the power play.
- Johnson's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
