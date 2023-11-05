Will A.J. Dillon Score a Touchdown Against the Rams in Week 9?
In the Week 9 tilt between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will A.J. Dillon hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Rams?
Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)
- Dillon has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 266 yards (38.0 per game), with one touchdown.
- Dillon also has 10 catches for 100 yards (14.3 per game) on the year.
- Dillon has one rushing TD this season.
A.J. Dillon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
