The Chicago Bears (2-6) will look to upset the New Orleans Saints (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is 41.5 in the contest.

Bears vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have had the lead three times and have been losing five times at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Saints have led two times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up three times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.1 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Bears have won the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

The Saints have won the second quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

The Saints have won the third quarter in six games this season, and they've been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 0.8 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bears have won that quarter in six games and have lost that quarter in two games.

The Saints have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

Bears vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far this season, the Bears have been leading after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in five games (0-5).

At the end of the first half, the Saints have been winning four times (3-1 in those games) and have trailed four times (1-3).

2nd Half

So far this year, the Bears have won the second half in three games (0-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (2-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (0-2).

The Saints have won the second half in four games this season, been outscored in the second half in two games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.4 points on average in the second half.

