Star pass-catcher D.J. Moore will lead the Chicago Bears into their battle against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Several of the key contributors for the Saints and the Bears will have player props on the table for this contest.

D.J. Moore Touchdown Odds

Moore Odds to Score First TD: +1100

Moore Odds to Score Anytime TD: +480

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +420

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 59.5 (-113) D'Onta Foreman - 39.5 (-113) - Darnell Mooney - - 26.5 (-113) Cole Kmet - - 30.5 (-113) Roschon Johnson - 29.5 (-113) 12.5 (-111) Tyson Bagent 190.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) -

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 250.5 (-113) - - Taysom Hill - 17.5 (-120) - Juwan Johnson - - 19.5 (-113) Alvin Kamara - 56.5 (-113) 38.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 60.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 31.5 (-113) Michael Thomas - - 50.5 (-113)

