The Chicago Bears' (2-6) injury report heading into their game against the New Orleans Saints (4-4) currently includes nine players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 5 from Caesars Superdome.

The Bears are coming off of a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Saints enter the matchup after winning 38-27 over the Indianapolis Colts in their last game on October 29.

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Thumb Doubtful Braxton Jones OL Neck Questionable Larry Borom OL Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Nate Davis OL Ankle Out Lucas Patrick OL Back Full Participation In Practice Eddie Jackson DB Foot Full Participation In Practice Jaquan Brisker DB Concussion Out Tremaine Edmunds LB Knee Out Terell Smith DB Illness Out

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taysom Hill QB Hip Limited Participation In Practice James Hurst OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Ty Summers LB Concussion Out Ryan Ramczyk OT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Andrus Peat OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Maye S Illness Full Participation In Practice Demario Davis LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Malcolm Roach DL Illness Questionable Michael Thomas WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice Jimmy Graham TE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Illness Questionable Lynn Bowden Jr. WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Bears vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

CBS

Bears Season Insights

The Bears rank 19th with 320.6 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 23rd with 341 total yards surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bears rank 17th in points per game (21.4), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 27.3 points surrendered per contest.

The Bears' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, allowing 262.3 passing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 26th with 187.9 passing yards per contest.

Chicago ranks sixth in the NFL with 132.8 rushing yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks third-best by surrendering only 78.8 rushing yards per contest.

After forcing nine turnovers (22nd in NFL) and turning the ball over 13 times (23rd in NFL) this season, the Bears own the 25th-ranked turnover margin of -4.

Bears vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-8.5)

Saints (-8.5) Moneyline: Saints (-400), Bears (+310)

Saints (-400), Bears (+310) Total: 41 points

