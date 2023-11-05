The New Orleans Saints (4-4) square off against the Chicago Bears (2-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

How to Watch Saints vs. Bears

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Bears Insights

The Bears put up the same number of points per game that the Saints allow (19.3).

The Bears collect 320.6 yards per game, 24.2 more yards than the 296.4 the Saints allow.

Chicago rushes for 132.8 yards per game, 25.9 more than the 106.9 New Orleans allows per contest.

The Bears have 13 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.

Bears Away Performance

In road games, the Bears score 20 points per game and give up 29.5. That's less than they score overall (21.4), and more than they allow (27.3).

The Bears accumulate 296.3 yards per game away from home (24.3 less than their overall average), and give up 408.3 away from home (67.3 more than overall).

Chicago accumulates 187.8 passing yards per game in away games (0.1 less than its overall average), and concedes 319.3 on the road (57 more than overall).

The Bears accumulate 108.5 rushing yards per game on the road (24.3 less than their overall average), and give up 89 in road games (10.2 more than overall).

The Bears' offensive third-down percentage on the road (42.6%) is lower than their overall average (43.4%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (57.4%) is higher than overall (48.5%).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Minnesota L 19-13 FOX 10/22/2023 Las Vegas W 30-12 FOX 10/29/2023 at Los Angeles L 30-13 NBC 11/5/2023 at New Orleans - CBS 11/9/2023 Carolina - Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 at Detroit - FOX 11/27/2023 at Minnesota - ABC/ESPN

