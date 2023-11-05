According to sportsbooks, the New Orleans Saints (4-4) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 5, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (2-6). For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 41 points.

The Saints' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup with Bears. The betting trends and insights for the Bears can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Saints.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-7.5) 41 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-7.5) 41 -375 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 9 Odds

Chicago vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bears vs. Saints Betting Insights

Chicago owns two wins against the spread this year.

The Bears don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been six Chicago games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.

New Orleans has covered the spread twice in eight games this season.

Two of New Orleans' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.