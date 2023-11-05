How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 5
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the New Jersey Devils will visit the Chicago Blackhawks (who won their previous game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN will air this Devils versus Blackhawks matchup.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Devils Additional Info
|Devils vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have given up 34 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 16th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have 24 goals this season (2.4 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Corey Perry
|10
|2
|5
|7
|4
|1
|-
|Connor Bedard
|10
|5
|2
|7
|3
|6
|38.1%
|Nick Foligno
|10
|2
|3
|5
|3
|9
|56.1%
|Ryan Donato
|10
|2
|3
|5
|5
|9
|41.4%
|Seth Jones
|10
|0
|5
|5
|9
|2
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are allowing 36 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.
- The Devils' 39 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|10
|5
|15
|20
|12
|10
|35.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|10
|7
|11
|18
|4
|8
|66.7%
|Tyler Toffoli
|10
|7
|4
|11
|3
|2
|66.7%
|Timo Meier
|10
|2
|6
|8
|4
|4
|80%
|Dougie Hamilton
|10
|4
|3
|7
|8
|2
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.