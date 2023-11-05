When the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams square off in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Christian Watson get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Watson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Christian Watson score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson has put up a 176-yard campaign thus far (44.0 yards per game), with one touchdown, reeling in 11 balls on 24 targets.

Watson has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Christian Watson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0

Rep Christian Watson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.